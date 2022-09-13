Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $61.00

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $57.01. Guardant Health shares last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 1,653 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $67,202,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,016,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

