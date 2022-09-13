Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $61.00

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $57.01. Guardant Health shares last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 1,653 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

