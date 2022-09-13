Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 43,951 shares.The stock last traded at $145.32 and had previously closed at $149.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

