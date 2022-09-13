Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 3.0 %

GO stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 20,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $76,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,105.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,105.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,322 shares of company stock worth $13,383,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

