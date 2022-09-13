Graviton Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $13,250.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Graviton

Graviton (CRYPTO:GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

