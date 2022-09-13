Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CBULF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,313. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Gratomic
