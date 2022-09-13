Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBULF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,313. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

