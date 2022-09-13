Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Grange Resources Limited owns and operates integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project in Tasmania; Pellet Plant project in Port Latta located to the northwest of Burnie; and Southdown magnetite project located in Western Australia.

