Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Grange Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Grange Resources Company Profile
