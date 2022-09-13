Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,380 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises about 10.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 87.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. 2,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

