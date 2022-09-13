Graham Lawrence Rosenberg Buys 9,950 Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Stock

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg bought 9,950 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Price Performance

DNTL stock traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.47. 97,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,057. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Articles

