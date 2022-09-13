Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 504,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,613,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

