Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 11.5%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.16. 104,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 165,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FOOD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.57.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of C$86.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

