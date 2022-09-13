Golem (GLM) Trading 51.5% Higher This Week

Golem (GLM) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $346.43 million and approximately $159.63 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

