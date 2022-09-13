Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 254.9% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Up 20.1 %

PUCKW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,368. Goal Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKW. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,587,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,128 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

