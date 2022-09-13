Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 0.9% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 275,596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 192,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 162,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 13,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,641. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

