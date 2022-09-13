Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CATH traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,856. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
