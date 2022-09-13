Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,856. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.