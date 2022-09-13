Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 274.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 13,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $40.46.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.