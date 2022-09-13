Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 274.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 13,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $40.46.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF
