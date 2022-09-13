Glazer Capital LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.70% of KL Acquisition worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 2,630.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 2,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

KL Acquisition Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.