Glazer Capital LLC Sells 454,862 Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,862 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPGS remained flat at $9.83 on Tuesday. 40,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

