Glazer Capital LLC Sells 108,870 Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,870 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 4.88% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 59.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE QFTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

