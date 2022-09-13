Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 1,839,649 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 991.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839,649 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,663 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

Shares of KAII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 71,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,577. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

