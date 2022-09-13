Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $21.29 Million Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,161,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,286,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.39% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TEN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 47,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

