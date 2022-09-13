Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392,214 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.98% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTC stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,338. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

