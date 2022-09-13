Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,777 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $123,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 77,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,517. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

