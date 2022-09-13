Glazer Capital LLC Buys 8,262 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.70% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCII. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $6,839,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 76.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,245.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 139,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCII traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 7,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

