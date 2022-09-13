GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

