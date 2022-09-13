GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 8.9%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

GH Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

