Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

