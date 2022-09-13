General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,045 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $53,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GD traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.16. 52,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.