Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 4,833.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galenfeha Stock Performance

Shares of GLFH stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Galenfeha has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

