Gala Achieves Market Capitalization of $354.12 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $354.12 million and $164.69 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

