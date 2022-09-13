G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Shares of G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

