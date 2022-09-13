Future Fund LLC Sells 482 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Future Fund LLC cut its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Revolve Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 49,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLV. B. Riley decreased their price target on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

