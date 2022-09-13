Future Fund LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Future Fund LLC lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up 0.3% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of OLED traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,022. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

