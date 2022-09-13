Future Fund LLC Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Future Fund LLC cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,935. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

