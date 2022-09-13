FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FUJIY stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 94,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,580. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

