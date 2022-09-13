FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FUJIFILM Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of FUJIY stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 94,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,580. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.
About FUJIFILM
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FUJIFILM (FUJIY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.