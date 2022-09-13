Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,867.75 ($34.65).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDEV. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($16.55) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,775 ($33.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,484.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,353.68. The firm has a market cap of £540.10 million and a PE ratio of 3,885.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

