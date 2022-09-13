Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.