Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.11

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $746.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 40.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.