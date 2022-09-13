Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 216,233 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

F traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 1,648,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,980,540. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

