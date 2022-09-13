Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Polarity Investment Partners LP

Polarity Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,484 shares during the period. Fisker makes up 3.8% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth about $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Fisker Trading Down 0.5 %

FSR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,132. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.