First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the period.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
FEMB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,802. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
