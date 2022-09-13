First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 3,020.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DALI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,140. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $831,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 371.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 478,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.