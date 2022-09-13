Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRMUF remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Firm Capital Property Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

