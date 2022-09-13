FIO Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.94 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $27.42 million and $3.94 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 812,237,560 coins and its circulating supply is 611,174,592 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.