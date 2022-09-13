Financial Contrast: NU (NYSE:NU) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NU and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 14.96 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.84 -$9.42 million ($0.35) -22.17

Perella Weinberg Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 3 10 0 2.53 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NU and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

NU currently has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 86.33%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.97%. Given NU’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 3.13% 37.05% 16.84%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats NU on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

