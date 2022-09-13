Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $5.89 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00029224 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $349.42 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 280,400,167 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.