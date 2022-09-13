Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $5.89 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00029224 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $349.42 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.
Filecoin Coin Profile
Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 280,400,167 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
