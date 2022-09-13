Fevertree Drinks PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5.63 (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 39.62 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 988.62 ($11.95). 1,321,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,497.37. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,025.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,415.65.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,192.78 ($14.41).

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11). In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

