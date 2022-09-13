FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases £497.81 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £497.81 ($601.51).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 56 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM Group Stock Down 1.9 %

FDM Group stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 738 ($8.92). 140,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £805.84 million and a PE ratio of 2,543.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 913.89. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 707 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($16.67).

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

