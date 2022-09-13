Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastenal Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

