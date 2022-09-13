FairGame Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $413,275.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $961,077.05 and $413,275.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars.

